Mass for the late Dawn Croke in Dublin tomorrow morning

A mass in memory of the late Dawn Croke who died tragically in Dungloe has been organised by Brother Brendan Crowley of the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless in Dublin tomorrow morning.

Just last month Dawn brought her class up to Dáil Eireann as a guest of Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher TD.

Dawn took the opportunity to meet with Brother Kevin at the Homeless Day Centre and present him with a cheque for €1,000 for the Homeless. The money had been raised by Dawn’s students in the Rosses Community School in various fundraising activities.

Deputy Gallagher said that he had contacted Brother Brendan to tell him the tragic news and while deeply upset he said that the priests will be celebrating mass joined by the friars in Dawn’s memory on Monday morning at Church Street. at 8.00 am tomorrow.

Anybody wishing to attend the mass in Dublin is more than welcome to do so.

Meanwhile, Dawn's Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow, Monday at 11 a.m., in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.