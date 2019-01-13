Donegal Operation Transformation leader Cathal says he's "speechless" at support for him

Operation Transformation Leader Cathal Gallagher has responded in a Facebook post to the great support he received on Saturday when more than 800 people joined him on a 3k walk in Ballyshannon.

Catha posted: "I'm speechless (which is unusual for me). The support, good wishes, words of encouragement and just general goodwill being showered on me is phenomenal.

"I'm taking part in the hardest emotional, mental and physical challenge I've ever contemplated. To thank everyone individually would take me forever but i can acknowledge everyone collectively.

"Thank you everyone. Your support will help me succeed. There's a couple of people I must mention. Firstly my beautiful and main motivator Agi Gallagher and my precious daughter Maja. I'm doing this for us, the three of us!

"Also a massive thank you to the people in my area Askill, Derryherk, Derrynaseer, Cordiver, Boynagh. The folk in my adopted town of Ballyshannon, Kinlough, Bundoran, Tullaghan and to all the communities of Ballintra, Laghey, Belleek and Garrison.

"To my colleagues working on the front line Paramedics, Advanced Paramedics, EMT's, NEOC dispatchers and call takers, nurses, doctors, support services, Fire Fighters and Gardaí.

"Basically everyone who knows me and those that don't, thank you one and all. Onwards and upwards but downwards on the scales."