Unemployment 'Live Register' figures in Donegal continue to fall - Dungloe and Inishowen most improved

The biggest percentage decreases in the live register figures for Donegal last month were registered at offices in Dungloe and Inishowen while the news in general is good with an overall fall countywide of just over 14%.

There are 10,540 people on the register, down 1,769 from the end of December 2017.

There were 1,015 people on the register in Dungloe last month, a fall of just over 18%, while the fall in Inishowen was just under 18% with 1,818 people signing on.

In Donegal Town there were 700 people signing on, a fall of just less than 11%.

In Ballyshannon, there 979 people on the register, a drop of just over 10%.

Other figures as follows:

Killybegs: 570 people signing on, just under 14%;

Letterkenny, 3,238, down just under 13%;

Dunfanaghy: 741 people on the register, down just over 16%;

Ballybofey: 1,479, a fall of just over 13%.