Today's weather in Donegal

Sunday will be cloudy and misty to start as a band of rain and drizzle moves southwards through Ulster. It will become drier and brighter by late morning, with some sunny spells and scattered showers developing. A blustery day, with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Monday: Mainly dry and bright with the best of any sunnier intervals in the east and south of the country during the morning. Cloud will increase through the day and patchy mist/drizzle/light rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties in the afternoon/evening. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.