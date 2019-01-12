Gaoth Dobhair are four-point winners in 'A Game for Owen'

Gaoth Dobhair ran out four-point winners over Donegal U20s in Saturday evening's fundraising 'A Game for Owen' played in Pearse Park in Ardara.

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 4-7

Donegal U20s . . . 1-12

The double Donegal and Ulster champions were down to play Donegal seniors. But due to Donegal’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final meeting with Ardara in Omagh, Gary McDaid and the Donegal U20s stepped into the breach.

Gaoth Dobhair fielded 13 of the side that defeated Scotstown in the Ulster final before Christmas.

Action from Saturday night's fundraising challenge in Pearse Park, Ardara

The provincial champions made light of the stiff wind that blew up from the Long Point and led by seven points at half-time, 3-2 to 0-4.

Cian Mulligan and Eamon Collum were the non-starters. They were replaced by Peter McGee and James Carroll.

Michael Carroll, James Carroll and Naoise O’Boyle scored the goals - Gaoth Dobhair’s first three scores - Odhran MacNiallais and James Carroll hit the points for the Ulster champions.

Players from both sides line out for a photograph following Saturday night's game

Oisin Gallen, Jack McSharry, Colin McFadden, Lanty Molloy, Sean Gorrell, Thomas McGowan and Ryan Cunnngham scored for the U20S who also had Darragh Mulgrew and Conor Classon in their line-up.

The U20s upped their game after half-time and outscored their opponents 1-7 to 1-5.

Paddy Dolan, Michael Statham, Ryan McMahona and Sean Gorrell were among the point scorers while Niall Friel and Gavin Sweeney scored the points for Gaoth Dobhair and Odhran MacNiallais netted the goal.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-2), Donal McBride, Daire O Baoill; Peter McGee, Eamon McGee; Michael Carroll (1-0), Odhran McFadden-Ferry, Naoise O Baoill (1-0); Odhran MacNiallais (1-2), Kevin Cassidy, James Carroll (1-1). Subs: James Boyle, Ryan Kelly, Gavin McBride, Eamon Collum, Charlie Doherty, John Boyle, Sean Doherty, James Gallagher, Gavin Sweeney (0-2).

DONEGAL: Sean Patton (St Mary's, Convoy); Aaron Gilhooley, Darragh Mulgrew, Oisin Kelly; Jack McSharry (1-1), Seamus Byrne, Anthony Diver; Ryan McMahon (0-1), Conor Classon; Kealan McGroddy, Paddy Dolan (0-1, 1f), Colin McFadden (0-1); Ryan Cunningham (0-2), Oisin Gallen (0-1), Lanty Molloy (0-1). Subs: Michael Lynch, Michael Statham (0-1), Thomas McGowan (0-1), Johnny Toye, Anthony Diver, Mark McAteer, Sean Gorrell (0-2), Shay Doherty, Cian McEniff.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)