New Social Housing Schemes opened in four Donegal towns

Joe McHugh TD, Minister for Education and Skills, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD and Cllr Seamus O'Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council presenting the keys to Priscilla Boyle, the first resident of An Ceapach, Manorcunningham. Photo Clive Wasson

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD opened four new social housing schemes and turn the sod on two new social housing developments in Donegal on Friday.

115 new houses have been provided in four towns, Stranorlar, Netowncunningham, Manorcunningham and Letterkenny and sods were turned at sites in Donegal Town and Long Lane Letterkenny.In total this is an overall investment of almost €23m in Social Housing provision in Donegal under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

The Minister said said he was delighted to see first hand the fine work the Council are doing in the delivery of new social homes through their own construction programme and in partnership with both private developers through turnkey scheme and with Approved Housing Bodies.

Tenants have moved into their new homes in Stranorlar and Newtowncunningham which are now home to 100 people while offers have been made in the last week for the new houses in Manorcunningham and Letterkenny.

“This is just the beginning of Donegal County Council’s ambitious Social Housing Programme” explains Joe Peoples Director of Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services with DonegalCounty Council.

“The Council’s Housing Construction Programme is projected to deliver 298 social housing units over the next two to three years representing an investment in excess of €50 million. The following projects will be on site in 2019 on Council landbanks at Killybegs, Long Lane Letterkenny, Donegal Town, St. Johnston, Raphoe, Malin and Buncrana. Additional projects are also being planned for Donegal Town, Bundoran, Buncrana, Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny. The Council is continuing to work to source suitable landbanks throughout the County to develop new projects in addition to those currently planned.”

The Council’s Turnkey Acquisition programme is anticipated to deliver 300 to 400 social housing units in towns and villages across Donegal over the next few years.

Alongside the Housing Construction Programme the Council has purchased 208 properties under the Single House Acquisition Programme since 2015 representing an investment of over €25 million with more acquisitions expected in the coming year.

Welcoming the Ministers visit to Donegal Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill acknowledged the work being done by Donegal County Council’s HousingDirectorate as part of the Councils Social Housing Programme.

“This is an extensive programme of work. Under this programme Donegal County Council is planning to build 298 social housing units representing an investment in excess of €50 million. In addition to this the Council is pursuing an ambitious Turnkey Acquisition programme which has the potential to deliver a substantial number of high quality homes in towns across the county over the next few years. The Council has adopted a multi-faceted approach to addressing the social housing demand in the county”

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council Seamus Neely says that the Council is committed to providing high quality housing solutions for the people of Donegal and the housing schemes being officially opened today are a great example of the excellent standard of housing being made available for families and individuals across the county.

“We have been ambitious in our approach to addressing the housing challenges that many families and individuals have been facing in Donegal. At the heart of these homes are the tenants that occupy them and all our houses have been designed with this in mind. All units are highly energy efficient, with low running costs, meeting the specific needs and requirements of tenants where necessary and are delivered to high specifications and standards in line with the building regulations.

“We are committed to meeting the targets and objectives set out in Rebuilding Ireland and continue to work closely with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government as the main funder of our social housing programme.”