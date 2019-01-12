Donegal to face Gaoth Dobhair in Game for Owen this evening

It's all systems go in Ardara for Saturday evening’s special fundraising meeting of Ulster champions Donegal and Gaoth Dobhair.

The game is in Pearse Park and will throw in at 6pm. It is a benefit game for local man Owen McConnell, living in the US, who last October was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer.

Owen is currently undergoing long term treatment and a fund-raising campaign has been initiated to help the family fund his ongoing medical expenses.

“We are all set for the game and everything is in place and we are expecting a big crowd,” Ardara club chairman, Kevin ‘Larry’ Gallagher told the Democrat.

“We had a meeting last night and everything is organised. We will have a park and ride system in place where people can park in the town and get a bus down to the game. The bus will run every 15 minutes.

“People will be able to park at the ground as well. But we are expecting a big crowd so those spaces may be filled up fairly quickly.”



The game will be historic as it is something of a first - a Donegal club who are Ulster champions, playing against Donegal, who are the present holders of the Anglo Celt Cup.

Regardless of the outcome of last night’s Donegal versus Cavan Dr McKenna Cup game and whether or not Donegal qualify for a semi-final Donegal (fixed for Sunday), manager Declan Bonner is fully committed to the game.

“If Donegal qualify for the McKenna Cup semi-final, as is looking likely, Declan will still field a team. He has a big enough panel and he will be anxious to give his panel players a run out.

“It should be a right good game and I’m sure Gaoth Dobhair are looking forward to the game and will see it as a good challenge as they prepare for their All-Ireland club semi-final.”

Jimmy White will referee the game and entry is by donation rather than a charge on the gate.

The night will be rounded off with a dance in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel, with an array of local musicians and groups providing the music.

Owen McConnell (pictured) is a brother of former Donegal chairman and Ardara clubman, John McConnell. He lives in Mahopac, New York with his wife Joanne and children Finian (12), Mia (11,) Roma (8) and Kyia (6). He is well known in the Donegal Community in New York and through his construction business.