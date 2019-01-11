Donegal gardaí say nothing found during search for missing woman

A search operation in the Milford Garda District by gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre O'Flaherty say they have completed the operation and "nothing that furthers the search" for the missing woman was located.

Gardaí note that today is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre adding that their thoughts are with her family and friends and it is requested that the privacy of her family is respected at this time.

The statement added: "Unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search. The site is on private property and remains closed to the public."

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111

