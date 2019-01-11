Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Taylor, nee Coyle, late of Laughill, Belleek

- Thomas (Tom) Burke, Bramblefield, Rossylongan, Donegal Town

- Thomas (Tommy) Kane, Bridgend, Ramelton

- William Hamilton, Springfield, St. Johnston

- Dawn Croke, Dungloe

- Shane McMenamin, Galway and Ballybofey

- Micheal Boyle formerly of Meath and Dungloe

- Keith Douglas Allan, Castledoe, Creeslough and formerly South Africa

- Tommy Flynn, 'Sonny,' East End Bundoran and formerly of Leitrim

- Paddy Norry, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

- Susan Gill, Annaugh, Clonmany

- Heike Muller, Ranny, Kerrykeel

- Connie Cunningham, Teelin Road, Carrick

The deaths has taken place in Providence, Rhode Island, USA of Mary Taylor, nee Coyle, late of Laughill, Belleek. A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Sunday at 10 am.

The death has taken place of Thomas (Tom) Burke, Bramblefield, Rossylongan, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence. House strictly private at all times please .

Remains leaving his late residence on Sunday morning at 1030am for 11am Mass in St Mary's Church, Killymard with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Care West care of family member.

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Thomas (Tommy) Kane, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Removal from Ramelton Community Hospital today at 4pm going to his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member

The death has taken place at his residence, Springfield, St. Johnston, of William Hamilton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 13, at 2pm for 2.30pm service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

The sudden death has taken place of Dawn Croke, Dungloe.

Dawn's wake will commence at 10am on Saturday morning, January 12 in her parents home on Quay Road, Dungloe.

Funeral will be held on Monday, January 14 at 11am in St. Crona's church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery cemetery. House is private tonight and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Shane McMenamin, Corgary, Ballybofey and Renvyle, Galway.

Reposing in Therese at St. Joseph's Church, Letterfrack on Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Christ the King Church, Tullycross. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Tooreena Cemetery. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Michael Boyle, Cherryvalley, Rathmolyon, Meath, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly of Dungloe.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Friday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to The Church of St. Michael, Rathmolyon, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Kill Cemetery, Rathmolyon.

The death has taken place of Keith Douglas Allan, Castledoe, Creeslough and formerly Johannesburg, South Africa.

No Wake.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, January 12 at 12 noon.

Private cremation later.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or the Fransiscan Friary, Ards, Creeslough c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

The death has taken place of Tommy Flynn, 'Sonny,' aged 103 from East End, Bundoran and formerly of Killargue, County Leitrim. Reposing at his late residence today from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to the Star of the Sea, Bundoran for the Mass of the Ressurection at 11am with interment in St. Ninnes Cemetry, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to Family on the morning of the Funeral Please.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 248 5819.

House private at present please.

The death has taken place of Paddy Norry, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 12 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has taken place of Susan Gill, Annaugh, Clonmany.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 12 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Heike Muller, Ranny, Kerrykeel.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel on Friday, January 11 at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12 at 11am followed by private cremation.

House private please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Hospice, c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

The death has taken place of Connie Cunningham, Teelin Road, Carrick.

Remains will be removed today at 2pm from Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, to arrive home at 3pm. Funeral Mass is at 1pm on Saturday in St. Columbus Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

