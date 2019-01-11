Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher pays tribute to' exceptionally gifted individual teacher'

Donegal TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher has paid tribute to the teacher who died after being struck by a car in Dungloe on Thursday night.

Dawn Croke was a teacher at Rosses Community School in Dungloe.

The former Mary from Dungloe contestant died after being struck by a car close to St Crona’s National School at 6.30pm.

Dawn will be waked at her parents home on Quay Road, Dungloe.



Her funeral will be held on Monday at 11.00am in St Crona’s church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Deputy Gallagher expressed his “profound sympathy”.

“Dawn Croke was an exceptionally gifted individual with a massive personality and warmth that radiated from her on each occasion you met her,” he said.

He said the PE teacher had brought a class from the school to Dáil Eireann just last month.

She also brought the class to meet Brother Kevin Crowley and visit the homeless centre in Dublin to present a cheque of €1,000 which she and the class had raised.

“She was dearly loved by her students and her work colleagues all of whom are devastated at the news of her untimely death,” Deputy Gallagher said.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies and my profound personal sadness to her parents, her sons, her siblings, to her work colleagues in the Rosses Community School and her wider circle of family and friends.

“There is a deep sense of shock and disbelief within our community that such a freak and tragic accident occurred, and the cloud of sadness is even greater when it has taken the life of one that had contributed so much to our community and that was so widely loved and respected by all those who knew her and worked with her.”