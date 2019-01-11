NEWS
Car bursts into flames on Lifford road in Donegal this morning
Quick-thinking bus driver extinguishes flames
A car burst into flames this morning on the Lifford road.
The incident occurred shortly after 10am this morning.
A bus driver who was passing stopped and extinguished the fire.
It is understood that no one was injured in the incident and gardaí were notified of the incident.
Slight delays were caused to other motorists as a result of the incident.
