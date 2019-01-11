Popular teacher named as victim of fatal road collision

The woman who died in last night’s fatal road traffic collision in Dungloe has been named locally as Dawn Croke.

Ms Croke was fatally injured when she was struck by a car at Chapel Road, Dungloe at 6.30pm close to St Crona's National School.

A six-year-old girl was injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where her condition is not known.

Ms Croke, who was in her 30s, was a teacher at Rosses Community School.

Rosses Community School, where her father Tony is also a teacher, is closed today as a mark of respect.

The school offered condolences to the family of "our colleague and friend" and said she would be remembered with love and fondness.

The popular teacher represented Dungloe in the Mary from Dungloe competition in 2008.

Festival director Joe O'Donnell said last night:

"I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the late Dawn Croke who sadly passed away today. Dawn was the Dungloe Mary in 2008 my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are asking committee members and Mary’s past and present to join us for a guard of honour at Dawn’s funeral."