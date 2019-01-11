Garda forensics due to scene of fatal road traffic incident

Garda forensic collision investigators are due at the scene of last night's fatal road traffic collision which claimed the life of a woman and left a six-year-old girl in hospital.

A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car at Chapel Road in Dungloe at 6.30pm.

The girl was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The scene is sealed off this morning to facilitate a forensic examination.