Breaking: Woman killed after being struck by car in Dungloe

A woman in her 30s has died and and a six year old girl has been injured following a fatal traffic collision in Donegal this evening (Thursday).

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the fatal traffic collision which occurred at Chapel Road, Dungloe at 6.30pm.

A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car.

A 6 year old girl was also injured and has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí say the area is tonight sealed off to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.