Friends set up fund for family of young murdered mother

An online fundraising campaign for the family of a murdered mother of two has reached its target within a day of being set up.

Jasmine McMonagle (28) was found dead at her home in Killygordon last Friday.

Her partner, 27-year-old Richard Burke, has been charged with her murder.

Close friends of Jasmine’s sister Jenna set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the care of her two young daughters, Luna (7) and Skye (1).

The €5,000 target has been surpassed within a day of the page being set up and has reached €7,000.

The friends said: “We are close friends of Jasmine's sister Jenna and we have set up this fundraising page to lend support to Jasmine's family in these difficult days.

“We realise that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the pain of losing a cherished mother, daughter, sister and friend such as Jasmine. However, we hope that with the help and generosity of the local community we can slightly ease the financial pressures on the family at the moment.

“Jasmine has two beautiful daughters aged 8 and 1 who have been left without their mother in the most terrible of circumstances. All money collected will go directly to Jasmine's family for the care of Skye and Luna and to fund any counselling services they may need.

“We appreciate any donation, no matter how big or small."

Donations to the fund can me made at: https://www.gofundme.com/wq4daa-support-for-jasmine-mcmonagle039s-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclid=IwAR2dx2RJ_igjWVjPsfVPryZ9tUNEKmXpkTVb_kK1xX_G4Gv9L1MAHV4n4GE