Home of deceased man burgled just hours after his funeral

There is shock in a Donegal community after the home of a deceased man was burgled just hours after his funeral.

The break-in took place at the house in Ballyshannon at the weekend after the well-known local man had been laid to rest.

It is understood the house of the man, who had lived on his own, was entered through a window. Gardaí said it is not known if anything was taken.

In a separate incident, the home of an elderly man from Ballyshannon who was in hospital over the new year was also targeted. Gardaí confirmed that the house in the Highfield area was broken into between December 31 and January 7.

The deceased man was laid to rest on Saturday. The break-in at his house took place that night.

Gardaí have asked homeowners in the south Donegal area to take precautions. A home in Laghey was also targeted over the new year period. A sum of cash was taken from a home in Ballynakillew during the evening of January 2. Gardaí have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ballynakillew area between 5pm and 11pm on January 2 to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda station.

Ballyshannon councillor Barry O’Neill said there was shock in the town at the theft from the deceased man’s home.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the man who he described as a gentleman and a well-known figure in the community.

“The whole town is shocked. For someone to go and do that to his property the night he went into his grave is just really despicable," he said.

"To disrespect a man’s memory like that. It is obvious they knew there was a wake and a funeral. To enter a man’s space like that is just the lowest of the low.

“I’ve been to speaking to members of the extended family and they are shocked and are sick to the stomach that someone would do that.”

