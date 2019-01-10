Donegal farmer calls for vigilance after calf has his tongue cut out

A farmer is in shock after finding that one of his calves had his tongue cut off during the night.

The Moville/Greencastle-based farmer said that when he arrived in the pen where his calves were being kept yesterday morning the area had a lot blood in it.

Further investigation led to the farmer find two and a half inches of the calf's tongue in the pen.

The farmer, John, took to the airwaves on the 'Nine til Noon Show' this morning to make other farmers aware of what had happened to his calf.

John said: "The calf had his tongue sliced out. Most of the tongue is gone right back to the base. What kind of sick individual would do this?"

The local vet and gardaí have been to the farm to investigate the issue.

John said that he is of the opinion that the calf did not cut his tongue on something in the pen.

There were two calves in the pen at the time and John could not find an implement or instrument that may have been responsible for the cut.

John said that he was shocked to think that someone may have made their way onto the farm and carried out this act.

The cut is a clean cut and is not frayed which leads those on the farm to believe that the cut was a purposeful cut.

"You would purposely have to pull the tongue out to slice it," John said.

John said that if someone were to attempt to open the calf's mouth and cut his tongue out the calf would struggle.

Those on farm are left with the heartbreaking situation where the calf is trying to suckle its mother but it cannot.

John has urged all other farmers to make sure that security at their farm is in place and that they are being vigilant about security.