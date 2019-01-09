Deputy Tóibín intends to field a candidate from each Donegal municipal district in local elections

Deputy Peadar Tóibín told a crowd of over two hundred people who gathered at a meeting in the Clanree Hotel on Tuesday night that he hopes to field a candidate from each Donegal municipal area in the upcoming local elections.

Deputy Tóibín left Sinn Féin because of his opposition to abortion. Members of the pro life campaign were among those present at the meeting.

Cumainn to be established by February

Deputy Tóibín told those gathered that ‘membership was key’ if people wanted to see change in the political Irish landscape. He envisaged that the cumainn would be established by the month of February. He said that vital positions within the party would be filled, canvas training would get underway and that local elections would be contested. He said that the party would be given a name, a brand and a logo ahead of the local elections, which are set to take place on May 24.

Choreographed political messages

He said that Ardfheiseanna sent out choreographed messages to the general public.

He claimed that many deputies in Leinster House vote on bills that they do not know the name of and adhere to details in press statements in order to keep abreast of issues.

“I want to say that respectful opposition is missing,” he said.

It is difficult to differentiate between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin he told those gathered.

“Sinn Féin are on a ceasefire when it comes to the government,” he said.

Unified Ireland

He stressed that the party would be an All-Ireland one and discussed the economic merits of a unified Ireland. He spoke of the importance of supporting the Irish language for generations to come.

He outlined difficulties that people in the north west are experiencing amongst which are limited infrastructure and the closure of vital rural services.

He warned of another housing bubble on the horizon and developers hoarding large segments of land to sell at higher prices in the future and a better banking system in Ireland.

He said that fundraising would need to start at grassroots level in order to have a ‘warchest’ to take on the present political establishment.

Read the Donegal Democrat on Thursday for more on this story