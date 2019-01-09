Father James Sweeney appointed as Parish Priest of Inver

The Most Rev Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Raphoe has appointed the Very Rev James Sweeney to the role of Parish Priest of Frosses in the Parish of Inver.

Father James Sweeney is currently the Parish Priest in the Parish of Killaghtee, which covers both Dunkineely and Bruckless. Fr Sweeney will be replaced by Father Rory Brady, a curate in Milford and Kerrykeel. The appointments will be effective from January 19.

Rev Angelo Lafferty, SMA on loan from Society of African Missions will take up the role of curate of Milford and Kerrykeel. The appointment will be effective on February 2.

There was huge sadness in the parish of Inver and across Donegal when Father Seamus Gallagher died suddenly in October.

In announcing the appointments Bishop McGuckian wished every blessing on those who have received new appointments.