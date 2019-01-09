Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Amanda McGrory, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

- Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff

- Margaret O'Neill née Lyons, formerly 90 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

- Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea

- Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

- Mary O'Brien (née Boyle), Dublin / Frosses

- Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon

- Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany

- Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston

- James Mulrone, Ballyshannon

- Louise Murphy, 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny

Amanda McGrory, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Amanda McGrory, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Remains leaving her residence at 10:30am on Thursday morning for funeral mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Kevin Bell Fund. House private on morning of the funeral please.

Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff

The death has taken place of Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 11, at 10am, St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, California followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

Her Months Mind Mass will be held at Foxrock Church, on February 3 at 12.30pm.

Margaret O'Neill née Lyons, formerly 90 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Neill née Lyons, formerly 90 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece, Martina Lyons, Curraghamone, Ballybofey on Monday, January 7 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, January 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place at his home of Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Tamnawood, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his parent's home, Tamnawood, Ballindrait this evening, Tuesday January 8 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his parent's home on Thursday morning, January 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pieta House c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea

The death has taken place of Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Tuesday, January 8.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 10 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea with interment afterwards in Newtoncunningham Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh. Remains reposing at his late residence. Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral on Wednesday, January 9, at 11.00am in St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Society c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Mary O'Brien (née Boyle), Dublin / Frosses

The death has taken place of Mary O'Brien (née Boyle) Clonsilla Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin and Frosses.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3.30pm, with family in attendance between 5pm and 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

House Private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, from 2pm to 8pm. A one-way system will operate during the wake with the entrance via the Rock Road in Higginstown and exiting by Ardlongfield and the Station Road.

Funeral to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for Mass of the resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home this evening, Tuesday, January 8 at 6pm to St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon, January 9th at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Lifford Hospital Patients` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 9 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Fund, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his home of Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday Morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 7 from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, January 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Mulrone, The Battery, Clyhore, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital in his 91st year of James (Jimmy) Mulrone, The Battery, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Sylvester and daughter-in-law Pauline, Gurteen Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh on Monday from 12 noon to 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Louise Murphy (née O'Donnell), 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Louise Murphy (née O'Donnell), 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence. Family, friends, and neighbours only. House strictly private at all other times, including morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice or McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.