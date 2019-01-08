Beef Plan meeting for Donegal

The Beef Plan, a movement and associated plan put together by farmers for farmers, is holding a meeting in Donegal.

Meetings are being held around the country this month and a meeting will be held in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Wednesday, January 9 at 8pm.

The group is planning to organise farmers into producer groups around the country, which can negotiate on farmers behalf.

Over 10,000 farmers have joined to date and the group is hoping to attract at least 40,000 members.

The movement says farmers profits are been eaten into by beef processors and retailers and as a result, beef farming in Ireland is on its knees.

The plan was born with the aim of saving and rejuvenating beef farming in Ireland.

The plan’s objectives centre around regaining control of an animal from birth to slaughter and beyond, returning a cost of production price plus a margin as a minimum, and regaining respect within the beef industry.