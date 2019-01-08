Four men in court following arrests in South Donegal

Four men have been remanded in custody after being apprehended outside Donegal town late on Sunday night.

Gardai apprehended the men after noticing their vehicle acting suspiciously in the area.

All those charged are understood to be non-nationals.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace said that the car contained suspicious equipment: "Due to the good police work by the guards in Donegal town, they thought that there was something out of the norm with this car and decided to stop it."

The car contained four individuals, a lot of equipment that may be associated with break-ins, such as, gloves, clothes and radios.

The men were arrested and brought before the court in Carrick-on-Shannon and due to appear before the courts again next week.