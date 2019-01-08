Land search and excavation underway in Donegal in missing person case

A land search and excavation is underway in Donegal part of a garda missing person investigation.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed that the land search and excavation is in the Milford District.

The gardaí are liaising closely with the relevant family and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

The search will be carried out by members of the Donegal Divisional Search Team and Garda Technical Bureau along with private contractors and is expected to last up to five days.

"This development continues to form part of a Missing Person investigation and there is no change of status regarding same," the statement read.

"An update will be provided when the search is completed."

It's understood the search relates to the disappearance of a person from Northern Ireland in 2009.