Letterkenny University Hospital exceptionally busy this morning

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is very busy today.

Seriously ill patients have been admitted recently, many of whom remain in the Emergency Department, awaiting a bed.

A statement from Saolta states: "We apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who are experiencing long wait times."

The public are being encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.