Shock as Donegal County Councillor stands down

Councillor John Campbell has handed in his resignation this morning.

The Mountcharles teacher has been a member of the council since 2011 when he replaced Thomas Pringle TD when he was elected to Dáil Éireann.

The independent councillor who was a political representative in south Donegal was elected to the position of Mayor on Donegal County Council in 2014.

"It has been a decision that I have come to after a lot of discussion with family, friends and supporters over the Christmas period," his statement reads.

The councillor has been exceptionally vocal on local issues over the years especially on the issue of wind farms.