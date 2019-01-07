Donegal is among the worst served counties for access to emergency department

New research shows that residents in Donegal are more than half an hour's drive from the nearest hospital emergency department.

Donegal was the third-worst county with an average distance of 36km, followed by Longford and Mayo at 32km and 31km respectively according to the analysis which is based on Eircode data.

Councillor Martin McDermott said that the people of Donegal pay the same tax as those in other counties and deserve the same level of service.