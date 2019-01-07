Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, Janaury 7, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany

- Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston

- James Mulrone, Ballyshannon

- Jasmine McMonagle, Killygordon

- Bríd Bradley (née McHugh), Ardara

- Harriette Doherty, Strabane and formerly Letterkenny

- Michael McGinley, Milford and Derry

- Paddy Moy, Stragally, Cloghan

- Louise Murphy, 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver

- Mary McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO, Co Donegal

- David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

- Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy

- Paddy McMenamin 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Helen Toland nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans

- Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany.

His remains will be leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday Morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

The death has taken place of Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 7 from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, January 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital in his 91st year of James (Jimmy) Mulrone, The Battery, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Sylvester and daughter-in-law Pauline, Gurteen Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh on Monday from 12 noon to 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at her home of Jasmine McMonagle, 28, Forest Park, Killygordon and formerly of Demense, Castlefinn.

Removal from Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane took place on Sunday afternoon to St Mary's Church, Castlefinn.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Bríd Bradley (nee McHugh), Common, Ardara.

Remains reposing at her residence at Common on Sunday evening from 7.30pm until 11pm and on Monday from 11am until 11pm.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Harbour Lights Patients Comfort Fund c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Harriette Doherty (née Doherty), 59 St Colmans Drive, Strabane, and formerly of St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny.

Sister of the late Barney Doherty, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, January 7, at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has occurred of Michael McGinley, Moyle Hill, Milford and Sheriff’s Mountain, Derry.

Remains reposing at his home at Moyle, Milford.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 8 at 10.15am going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Private cremation to follow.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, or any family member.

The death has occurred of Paddy Moy, Stragally, Cloghan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Perpertual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Louise Murphy (née O'Donnell), 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence from 12 noon until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Family, friends, and neighbours only. House strictly private at all other times, including morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice or McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McLaughlin, née Porter, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO.

Remains reposed at Donegal Community Hospital on Sunday before removal to Laghey Parish Church on Sunday evening.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, or Irish Guide Guide Dogs for the Blind, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

The death has taken place at his home of David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Funeral from his home on Monday, January 7 at 10.15am going to St. Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the hospice took place on Saturday to his late residence.

Funeral service at his home on Monday at 12 noon. Everyone welcome.

Service will be followed by burial in Holy Cross Graveyard, Dunfanaghy.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McMenamin, 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Helen Toland, nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at her daughter Heather McGhee’s residence, 17 Mill Park, Carrigans.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in St. John’s Parish Church, Kiltevogue with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

