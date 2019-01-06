Jasmine McMonagle to be laid to rest tomorrow

The funeral is to take place tomorrow of the young mother found dead in her home on Friday.

Jasmine McMonagle (28) was found dead at her home in Killygordon.

Her partner, Richard Burke (27), appeared at Sligo District Court on Saturday night charged with her murder.

The mother of two will be laid to rest following requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Castlefin, on Monday.

Ms McMonagle is survived by her mother Jacqueline, daughters Skye and Luna, sister Jenna and brother Christopher.

She was found dead when gardaí forced entry into her home after responding to a domestic incident.

Richard Burke has been remanded in custody to appear again at Harristown Court next Friday.