Talented Donegal singer's new album is launched

A new album titled ‘Idir Cladach is Cnoc’ by the talented Gortahork singer, Diane Cannon was launched at the opening of the Scoil Gheimhridh in Gaoth Dobhair.



A daughter of John and Ann Cannon, Meenlaragh, Diane comes from a very musical family.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh who officially launched Diane Cannon’s new CD ‘Idir Cladach is Cnoc’

Her father John, who runs the Gweedore Bar in Falcarragh, is well known on the music scene while her uncle Josie is also a talented singer and musician.

The album was officially launched by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan at Scoil Gheimhridh.

Mairéad said Diane Cannon is steeped in a great family of music. She added that Diane’s grandfather, the late Manus Cannon, Dunlewey was one of the best fiddle players of the area.

Diane Cannon and Róise Ni Chorraidh