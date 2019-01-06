Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Harriette Doherty (née Doherty), 59 St Colmans Drive, Strabane, and formerly of St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Harriette Doherty (née Doherty), 59 St Colmans Drive, Strabane, and formerly of St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny.

Sister of the late Barney Doherty, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday (January 7) at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Joan Duncan, Main St. Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Arus McSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Joan Duncan, Main Street, Donegal Town.

Remains were removed from her late residence to St. Patrick's Church on Saturday evening.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO.

Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital from 2pm Sunday, January with removal at 4pm to Laghey Parish Church.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, or Irish Guide Guide Dogs for the Blind, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dermott Mc Kelvey, son of John Dan and Mary Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon.

Mass of The Angels on Sunday, January 6 at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at the residence of his son, Derek Black, Blanket, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 12.30pm Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham followed by burial in St Johnston Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny or any family member.

Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formerly Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formerly Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Sunday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Pauric McGroarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen

The sudden death has occurred of Pauric McGroarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 6 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU Unit, St.Vincent’s University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his home of David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Funeral from his home on Monday, January 7 at 10.15am going to St. Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the hospice took place on Saturday to his late residence.

Funeral service at his home on Monday at 12 noon. Everyone welcome.

Service will be followed by burial in Holy Cross Graveyard, Dunfanaghy.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Paddy McMenamin 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McMenamin, 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Helen Toland, nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Helen Toland, nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at her daughter Heather McGhee’s residence, 17 Mill Park, Carrigans.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in St. John’s Parish Church, Kiltevogue with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

