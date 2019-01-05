Weekend weather in Donegal

It looks set to hold mostly dry during the day with mostly cloudy skies. However, patchy light rain will gradually edge in from the west during the evening. Afternoon temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light south or southwest breezes.

Mostly cloudy overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle continuing to spread eastwards. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Mainly cloudy on Sunday with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle. However, rainfall amounts will be small and there is the chance of a few bright spells developing at times. Top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.