Donegal dairy farmers told to expect higher prices

Dairy markets have continued improving into the New Year confirming the positive trend that ran throughout December 2018 with ICMSA’s Gerald Quain indicating that his organisation expects the significant upward tick to result in a rise in farmer milk price in Donegal and elsewhere.

While waiting for the prices to feed-back to the farmer-suppliers, Mr. Quain called on processors to hold milk prices at least for the first quarter of 2019 and then review the market in light of supply and demand developments at that stage.

“We’d be confident that by then it will be obvious that a price rise is justified but, in the meantime, we just cannot see why processors would even consider not holding price and we’d be extremely angry if they weren’t willing to wait the few weeks till the market data confirms absolutely what’s already obvious – markets are moving upwards and prices will follow”, concluded Mr Quain.