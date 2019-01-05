Man continues to be questioned in relation to death of woman in Donegal

A man in his 20’s is being questioned by Gardaí in connection to the death of a woman in Donegal.

27 year old mother of two Jasmine McMonagle was pronounced dead yesterday morning at her home in the Forest Park Estate, Killygordon.

Gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene yesterday afternoon and a postmortem was conducted last night.

The man arrested is being held in Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal justice Act.