Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra

- Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

- Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham

- Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

- Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra.

Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dermott Mc Kelvey, son of John Dan and Mary Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon.

Mass of The Angels on Sunday, January 6 at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham

The death has taken place of Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham.

Remains will repose at the residence of his son, Derek Black, Blanket, Newtoncunningham from 4pm today.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 12.30pm Mass in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham followed by burial in St Johnston Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny or any family member.

Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Lake House today at 3pm going to his late residence, Murlog, Downings.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghey on Sunday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslaugh.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his Home on Friday, January 4 from 6pm

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 6 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU Unit, St.Vincent’s University Hospital,care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Margaret Jones Connolly, 2 St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, from 6pm on Friday, with Liturgy of Prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. House private please.

Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Retired ESB Staff.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House Private Please.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.