Minister Joe McHugh announces funding approval for Donegal school

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced Scoil an Aingil Choimheádaí, An Cheididh, in west Donegal has been approved for funding for improvement works.

Deputy McHugh said that funding approval comes at a very important time of the year and will make a difference at the west Donegal school.

He said: "The Department is making great progress in approving much-needed funding to upgrade and improve our school buildings and facilities. I am delighted to see the school in the heart of the Burtonport community getting approval."

Minister McHugh previously visited Scoil an Aingil Choimheádaí and has spoken with principal Máire Ní Chomhaill since the funding approval was secured.

“The approval of the funding for the school under the Emergency Works programme means important work can be carried out in the near future. Any investment in our schools and facilities are a huge boost for the staff and pupils.

"The Department is in a fortunate positions of being able to approve funding applications under Emergency Works and Additional Accommodation every week and these investments are in schools right across the country. In the long run, it is often these relatively small projects that have a long-lasting impact on schools by improving facilities and in turn improving school life for pupils and staff alike," he said.

The Minister said that it has been a real privilege in the last few months to announce that works have been approved in schools right across Donegal including roof repairs at Loreto College in Lettterkenny, work on Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, disabled access in Robertson National School in Stranorlar, classrooms in Ballyraine National School and in Scoil Mhuire Letterkenny, a new energy project in Dooish National School in Ballybofey and a Special Education classrooms in St Brigid’s National School in Carndonagh.