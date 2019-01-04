UPDATE: Deputy state pathologist due at house where woman died

Deputy state pathologist Linda Mulligan and Garda forensic investigators were due to begin investigations this afternoon at the house where a woman in her 20s died in an overnight incident in Killygordon.

At a briefing at Letterkenny Garda station Inspector Michael Harrison said a man was being detained at the station. He said the investigation into the death was at an early stage.

The man was arrested at the house at Forest Park at 7.30 am and can be detained initially for 48 hours.

Dr Mulligan was due to meet the investigation team early this afternoon.

In a brief statement to the media Inspector Harrison said:

“Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in her 20s at Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal this morning.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the state pathologist has been informed and is currently en route to the scene.

“We also requested the assistance of the Garda technical bureau and we expect them there sometime this afternoon.”

