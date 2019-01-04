Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 4, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham

- Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

- Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

- Carol Christine Done, 2 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

- Kathleen McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Bridget Theresa Friel, Buncrana, and formerly Fanad

- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dermott Mc Kelvey, son of John Dan and Mary Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon.

Mass of The Angels on Sunday, January 6 at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham

The death has taken place of Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham.

Remains will repose at the residence of his son, Derek Black, Blanket, Newtoncunningham from 4pm today.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 12.30pm Mass in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham followed by burial in St Johnston Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny or any family member.

Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Lake House today at 3pm going to his late residence, Murlog, Downings.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghey on Sunday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslaugh.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his Home on Friday, January 4 from 6pm

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 6 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU Unit, St.Vincent’s University Hospital,care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Margaret Jones Connolly, 2 St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, from 6pm on Friday, with Liturgy of Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. House private please.

Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Retired ESB Staff. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House private please.

Carol Christine Done, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Carol Christine Done, 2 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at the home of Marius and Jessica O’Donnell, 2 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 4, at 10.40am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in New Cemetery.

House strictly private please at the request of deceased.

Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Friday, January 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe. Remains reposing at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Monica Rutherford at Mullinagung, Ballindrait.



Funeral from there on Friday, January 4, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot.



Family time from 11pm to 11am.



House private on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranoarlar, c/o Terenace McClintock, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 4 at 10am followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her son, Diarmuid Friel’s home at Upper Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 3 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.