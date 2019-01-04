€10m investment in Donegal nursing home group

A Donegal nursing home group has secured a €10m deal which will see it increase its bed capacity in the future.

Long-term investor BGF made its first investment in the republic with the acquisition of a stake in nursing home group Brindley Healthcare, according to the Irish Times.

Industry sources say the €10 million investment suggests a stake in the region of 30 per cent in Brindley, which now holds eight nursing homes with a combined capacity of more than 400 beds.

Brindley, which is controlled by Donegal businesswoman Amanda Torrens, is among the largest privately operated nursing groups in the State.

Ms Torrens founded the business in 2000 with a 35-bed nursing home in Donegal. It now has three facilities there, as well as homes in Galway, Mayo, Kildare and Laois.