€12m spend by Irish Water updating old mains network in parts of Donegal

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is investing €12 million in the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40km of old water mains across the county.

The works commenced in September 2018 and will be completed by the end of 2019. The contract for the works was awarded to ShareRidge Limited.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 40km kilometres of ageing water mains at thirteen priority sections across Donegal including: Ballybofey South Backline, Argery Reservoir; Ballindrait & Lifford Reservoir, Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Cabry, Redcastle, Kerrykeel, Fanad, Sheskinbeg.

There are also works scheduled for Derrybeg to Brinlack; Meenaleck to Ranafast; Corker, Rossnowlagh; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon; Ballyshannon Town (Erne Street & St. Benildus Avenue); and Bundoran West End.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the street/road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply and removal of 116 backyard services in Ballyshannon Town.

The ongoing works in Carlin, Kerrykeel; Donaghmore, Fanad; and also the pipeline from Meenaleck to Ranafast will be completed by the end of January. The works in Argery, Ballindrait and Lifford should be completed by March 2019

Installation of the 1.4km water main at Sheskinbeg will begin on the L-1263 at Stranacorkragh in January 2019, for approximately 5 weeks. Installation of the 5km water main from Derrybeg to Brinnalack will begin on the R-257 at Derrybeg in February lasting 20 weeks; 9km water main at Ballybofey South Backline (Cross Roads, Killygordon to Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey) will begin on the L-3044-6 at The Cross, Killygordon in mid-January 2019 and progress towards Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey and should last approximately 26 weeks.