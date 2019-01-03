Gardaí believe two serious assaults may be linked

Gardaí investigating two separate serious assaults in Letterkenny over the Christmas period believe the attacks may have been carried out by the same people.

A man received stab wound injuries in one of the attacks.

The attacks occurred in the early hours of Saturday, December 22.

Gardaí believe both assaults occurred in the vicinity of the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of Letterkenny between the hours of 3.30am and 5am.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information.

They believe that both incidents may be linked and may have the same assailants.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries in two separate incidents and each was taken to Hospital.

Gardaí wish to appeal to anyone:

• In the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or entrance to Hawthorn Heights between the hours of 3.30am and 5am on the 22nd of December 2018

• Who noticed anyone acting suspiciously or notice anyone being assaulted or in distress at the above location.

• Motorists or taxi drivers in the area between 03:30hrs and 05:00hrs on December 22 with dash camera footage to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station