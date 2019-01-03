Donegal businessman receives an OBE

Pat Doherty is among the figures to have been newly appointed to the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The multimillionaire developer from Buncrana, and chairman of Harcourt Developments, was named on the New Year's Honours List.

Harcourt Developments is perhaps best known for the Titanic Quarter refurbishment project in Belfast and the Park West project in Dublin.

The company also owns the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Lough Eske Castle and the Redcastle Hotel.