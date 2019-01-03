Fire which closed HSE clinics being investigated as malicious

A fire at a building which houses HSE clinics is being treated as malicious.

The building on Buncrana’s Lower Main Street was extensively damaged in the fire which broke out in the early hours of December 31.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has announced that clinics which operate from 10a Lower Main Street, Buncrana, will not be running from the location for the foreseeable future.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 3.45am.

Gardaí investigating the fire are treating it as suspected criminal damage. It is believed the fire started at the oil tank and spread along the side of the building and on to the roof. A vehicle in the car park was also damaged.

An initial assessment has estimated the damage to be over €20,000.

A spokesman at Buncrana Garda Station appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of December 31 on Lower Main Street, Buncrana to contact the station on (074) 932 0540.

The HSE has advised people not to present for any scheduled appointments at the premises.

Alternative clinic locations are being sought and service users will be contacted as soon as possible regarding further appointments, the HSE said.

The services that affected are speech and language therapy, clinical psychology, paediatric occupational therapy, paediatric physiotherapy, early intervention team, adult social work, ophthalmics, child and adolescent mental health services, and community palliative care.

The HSE has apologises for the delay and disruption to services arising from the fire and is working to have services resumed as soon as possible.

Any enquiries from service users may be made by contacting 074 9361044.