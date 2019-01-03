Engaging young people in important global issues

A competition which helps to engage people with important global issues could see the winners on a trip to the beautiful island of Greece.

The ActionAid Speech Writing Competition 2019, which is now in its fifth year, aims to engage young people aged 14-17 with global issues, gender equality and sustainable development, and challenges them to use their voice to create positive change.

Eight young people will be shortlisted to deliver their speech at the prestigious national final in Dublin’s Royal Irish Academy on March 20. The prize for the top two winners is a trip to Greece, where they will have a unique opportunity to see ActionAid’s work first hand and learn about how they themselves can make meaningful change.

The CEO ActionAid Ireland, Siobhán McGee said: "The competition is an exciting way for young people to voice their opinion on issues that matter to them, whilst developing their public speaking skills and confidence. Each year the number of entries continues to grow and we hope that this year is no exception. The quality of entries from Donegal has been consistently high and I would strongly encourage all young people to enter."

ActionAid is committed to providing long term support to the most marginalised women and their children in some of the poorest communities across the world, so they can live a life free of violence and discrimination. The competition is funded by Irish Aid.

For further details and how to enter please visit https://actionaid.ie/speech- writing-competition, call 01 8787 911 or email info@actionaid.ie.

January 18 marks is the final date for entries to the ActionAid Speech Writing Competition 2019.