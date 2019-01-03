CD of the great fiddler to be launched in the Rusty Mackerel

A huge treat is in store is for music lovers across the county as those at the Rusty Mackerel prepare to launch 'The Beirneach' - a new CD which showcases a unique collection of field recordings from the late Donegal fiddler, James Byrne.

The Byrne family are to host the session in the picturesque Teelin-based pub.

The launch session will begin at 9.30pm on January 4. The date marks the birthday of the great and respected fiddler and the Byrne Family would like to invite all friends and musicians to join them in celebrating his life and music.