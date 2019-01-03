An exciting new project between Donegal Down Syndrome and Glasgow Celtic

An exciting new project 'Ability Counts' kicks off between Donegal Down Syndrome and Celtic FC at the Aura in Letterkenny this Saturday.

Tony Hamilton and Donna-Marie Henry, the program manager, will be attending the Letterkenny event on the initial day of the pilot program. Two local men are being employed by Celtic to run it and a Celtic Coach will be flying over every week to attend the fun-filled sessions.

Celtic FC Foundation's initial strand of Ability Counts was developed in 2010 in consultation with Down’s Syndrome Scotland. It was launched in February, 2011. The project was the first of its kind in Scotland and has grown substantially from strength to strength.

Ability Counts Down’s Syndrome is predicated on a simple model of inclusiveness, companionship and most importantly, fun. The sessions allow participants a sense of freedom and allowing them to express their feelings in a relaxed, comfortable environment.