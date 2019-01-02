Anger after life ring stolen from beside bridge again

A life ring has been removed from a beside a Donegal river just a matter of weeks after two rings were from the taken from the same location.

The life ring was taken from its location at the pedestrian bridge in Oldtown beside the River Swilly in Letterkenny.

Just last month two life rings were taken from beside the bridge. One was later retrieved from the River Swilly by the 3 Rivers Search and Rescue Team. The other was replaced by Donegal County Council.

One of the rings was taken from beside the bridge again in recent days.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the theft of the ring was “beyond words”.

“It’s been a problem for a while and a few weeks ago it was brought to my attention again,” he said.

“Now one is missing again and I don’t know what you can say to the people who have taken it away. It is vandalism at its worst.

“There is one on each side of the bridge to help people. If someone falls into the river there, the bank is very steep and overgrown and not easily accessible.

“Last month the 3 Rivers Rescue Team offered to come up and search and they found one and the council replaced the other. Unfortunately today we see one ring is missing again.

“It is beyond stupidity - it is criminal that people do this. It is something that is there to preserve life and to help someone in difficulty and for someone to do that in a nonchalant and carefree way - it is beyond words. People should know better.”