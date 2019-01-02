Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

- Kathleen McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Bridget Theresa Friel, Buncrana, and formerly Fanad

- Carrie McLaughlin, Culdaff

- Peter McElhinney, Rathmullan

- Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs



- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Joe’s remains will repose at his late home from 3pm on Wednesday, January 2.

Funeral from his late home on Friday, January 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe. Remains will repose at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Monica Rutherford at Mullinagung, Ballindrait, from 7pm on Wednesday, January 2.



Funeral from there on Friday, January 4, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot.



Family time from 11pm to 11am.



House private on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranoarlar, c/o Terenace McClintock, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm on Wednesday, January 2.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 4 at 10am followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her son, Diarmuid Friel’s home at Upper Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Rosary tonight Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 3 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.

Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, January 3 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Lafferty, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Daly's residence Church Road, Killybegs.

Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre, Killybegs Community Hospital.

Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

The death has occurred of Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the first responders' local branch, care of any family member.

