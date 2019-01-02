Little Lillian is the first baby born in Donegal in 2019

Baby Lillian McFadden was the first baby born in Donegal in 2019.

Pictured are Mary and Liam McFadden from Gaoth Dobhair with their baby girl Lillian who was born on New Year’s Day at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Lillian arrived into this world at 3.44am, weighing 6lb 3oz. She is pictured with her proud parents by photographer Brian McDaid.

Meanwhile, the first birth of 2019 at Sligo University Hospital was also a baby girl.

Nela Krakowiak was born at 3.21am on January 1 weighing 7lb 5oz.

She was welcomed by her mother Urszula Krakowiak, her father Albert Michera and her two-year-old sister Julia.