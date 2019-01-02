NEWS
Huge crowds take to the water for New Year's Day swims
Margaret Anne O'Reilly, Willie Sheridan, Noel Brennan and Anne Marie Ward toast a new year on Marble Hill Strand on New Year's Day Picture Brian McDaid
Remarkably mild weather has again played a part as hundreds of people joined charity swims across the county. In all cases it would appear that numbers participating in these swims on Christmas Day and yesterday, New Year's Day have been substantially up in terms of numbers.
In south Donegal record crowds were reported at the Mountcharles Pier Swim, big numbers also turned up at swims in south west Donegal while the marble Hill and Greencastle New Year's Day swims drew what look like record crowds.
In all cases good causes benefited from the willingness of people to take a dip with contributions to all collections said to be very generous.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on