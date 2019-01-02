Roads gritted for a frosty start this morning

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution and assume no road is ice-free this morning following a very cold night where temperatures dropped to -2 degrees across the county.

A chilly start to today, Wednesday, with frost clearing this morning. Mist and fog patches will also dissipate, although a few patches could be slow to clear. Otherwise, variable cloud amounts with bright or sunny intervals. Afternoon highs will range 4 to 7 degrees, but cooler where fog lingers. Light southeast breezes.

Dry and cold again tonight with clear spells and scattered cloud. Lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 2 degrees Celsius. A few patches of mist and fog will also form in the light south to southeast breezes.